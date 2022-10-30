Boston Celtics

Celtics' Grant Williams Arrives for Game in Awesome Batman Costume

Grant Williams arrived to TD Garden for Sunday night's game wearing a full Batman costume

Grant Williams is embracing the Halloween spirit.

The Boston Celtics arrived to TD Garden for Sunday night's game against the Washington Wizards wearing a full Batman costume.

Williams' nickname is "Batman", although it's a self-proclaimed nickname. 

You might remember this nickname was a storyline last season, especially when Williams played well. In fairness to Williams, he did look like Batman at times in 2021-22, including the Game 7 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Williams made his return to the Celtics lineup Sunday after he missed Friday night's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a one-game suspension

He poured in 10 points as the Celtics avoided a three-game losing streak with a solid bounce-back performance in a 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Sunday night.

