Celtics' Grant Williams Recalls Draymond Green Fandom, Warriors' 2015 Title

Why Celtics' Williams talked trash after Dubs' 2015 title originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Warriors' fanbase grew exponentially after their first NBA championship in 2015. It marked the beginning of three Finals wins in five seasons and a dynasty that could rival that of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls.

Boston Celtics power forward Grant Williams was a fan and had bragging rights over his college teammates who were rooting for the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers at the time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grant Williams is a big Draymond guy pic.twitter.com/Ng1TnOJttr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2022

"When LeBron [James] blocked (Andre Iguodala's shot in the 2016 Finals) I knew exactly where I was, where the Warriors won it for the first time," Williams told reporters at Media Day on Wednesday. "I was in college and I remember watching the game, I was going for the Warriors back in the day because I was a Draymond guy and that was a fun moment for me because my teammates were all going for Bron ... All these guys were betting on the Cavs and when they beat them, I talked so much trash for a week."

Williams and the Boston Celtics are set to square off against Draymond and the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Chase Center on Thursday night, which certainly has to feel weird as a former fan.

"It's kind of funny to come into this arena and play against a team that's still together, with them having the success that they've had," Williams added. "You acknowledge that, but at the same time, I'm not a fan anymore. It's one of those things where you're just excited to compete against those guys and hopefully create those memories for some college kids who are coming up."

The 23-year-old Williams certainly isn't alone in being the only former Warriors fan to face off against Golden State in the NBA.

Regardless of the great Warriors memories from the past decade, Williams now is focused on making new memories, but this time, against the Dubs.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast