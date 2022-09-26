Celtics' Grant Williams Reveals Why He's Not Worrying About Contract Extension

Grant Williams’ top focus isn’t contract extension negotiations originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which makes him eligible for an extension.

Williams and the Celtics have until Oct. 17 to finalize a contract extension. If they don't reach a new deal by that deadline, the two sides will have to wait until after the 2022-23 NBA season to work something out.

Williams isn't focused on his next contract, though. His goal is getting back to the NBA Finals and finishing the job after last season's disappointing result against the Golden State Warriors.

"I love being in Boston," Williams said Monday when asked about his contract during Celtics Media Day. "I love what we have in store. I love what we've set up as a team and as people. I love the guys here. I love the city. But when it comes to that, I just let my agents and everybody handle it because if you become too overwhelmed or concerned with it, that's when you start focusing on your play or start doing things that aren't characteristic of yourself.

"For me, my No. 1 focus and goal is helping this team win a championship. Everything else takes care of itself. Whether that's I get extended or I play through the season, whatever that entails, I just have to be prepared for it. It doesn't sway my mentality whatsoever."

Williams took a major step forward in his development last season and became a key player off the bench for the Celtics in their run to Game 6 of the NBA Finals. His most notable performance came in the second round against the Milwaukee Bucks when he hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in a Celtics win.

The 2019 first-round pick hit a career-high 41.1 percent from 3-point range in the regular season, helping him become a reliable 3-and-D player.

If Williams can maintain or improve that 3-point percentage, while showing progress in other areas of his game, he won't have much to worry about in regards to his future. Players who play quality defense and hit around 40 percent of their shots from beyond the arc will always have value.