NBA

Celtics Great Paul Pierce Among Finalists for 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

By Justin Leger

Paul Pierce named a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Paul Pierce is one step closer to basketball immortality.

Sports

NFL 2 hours ago

How Connie Carberg Became the NFL's First Female Scout

Miami Heat 3 hours ago

Miami Heat Center Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-Semitic Slur on Video-Game Stream

The Boston Celtics great officially was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Tuesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Forsberg: Plenty to look forward to over the stretch run for Celtics

The full list of finalists includes Pierce, Bill Russell (for his coaching career), Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Michael Cooper, Marques Johnson, Rick Adelman, Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Marianne Stanley, Lauren Jackson, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, and Jay Wright.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, helped the Celtics to a championship in 2007-08 and won NBA Finals MVP. During his 19-year career -- 15 seasons in Boston -- he earned four All-NBA selections and scored the second-most points in team history (22,591) behind John Havlicek.

Pierce's No. 34 was retired by the Celtics in 2018.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBABoston CelticsPaul PierceBasketball Hall of Fame
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us