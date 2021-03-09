Celtics Great Paul Pierce Among Finalists for 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

Paul Pierce named a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Paul Pierce is one step closer to basketball immortality.

The Boston Celtics great officially was named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 on Tuesday.

The full list of finalists includes Pierce, Bill Russell (for his coaching career), Chris Bosh, Tim Hardaway, Michael Cooper, Marques Johnson, Rick Adelman, Leta Andrews, Yolanda Griffith, Marianne Stanley, Lauren Jackson, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, and Jay Wright.

Pierce, a 10-time NBA All-Star, helped the Celtics to a championship in 2007-08 and won NBA Finals MVP. During his 19-year career -- 15 seasons in Boston -- he earned four All-NBA selections and scored the second-most points in team history (22,591) behind John Havlicek.

Pierce's No. 34 was retired by the Celtics in 2018.