Celtics-Grizzlies Takeaways: C's Finish Season Strong, Clinch No. 2 Seed

The Boston Celtics finished their regular season on a high note as they dominated the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

Memphis rested star point guard Ja Morant and several other key players with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference already locked up. C's head coach Ime Udoka opted to roll with his starters for most of Sunday's matchup, resulting in a 139-110 victory that gives them the No. 2 seed in the East.

The Celtics tied their season-high with 72 points in the first half. They finish the campaign with a whopping 19 20-point leads in 41 road games.

Jayson Tatum dropped a game-high 31 points to wrap up his sensational 2021-22 season. Jaylen Brown added 18 points in 23 minutes. C's starters were benched with a comfortable lead late in the third quarter.

Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 20 points while Ziaire Williams chipped in 18.

Here are three instant takeaways from the Celtics' win as they end the season with a 51-31 record.

Either Nets or Cavaliers in Round 1

As the No. 2 seed in the East, the Celtics will await the winner of Tuesday's play-in matchup between the No. 7 Brooklyn Nets and No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Boston is 3-1 against Brooklyn this season, though two of those wins came against a short-handed Nets team without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The star duo was active for the most recent matchup on March 6, which resulted in a 126-120 C's win.

One storyline to keep tabs on is the status of Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up for Brooklyn since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers. ESPN reports the three-time All-Star could debut in the first round of the playoffs, "even if it's limited to a 10-15 minutes-per-game role."

The Celtics went 2-1 in their regular-season meetings with the Cavs. Their most recent matchup came on Dec. 22 with Boston earning a 111-101 victory.

Had the Celtics lost to the Grizzlies on Sunday, they would've earned the No. 4 seed and a first-round matchup with the Toronto Raptors. The Sixers defeated the Detroit Pistons and would've earned the No. 3 seed with a C's defeat.

Tuesday night's Nets-Cavaliers play-in showdown is set for a 7 p.m. ET tip-off.

Jayson Tatum is playoff-ready

Tatum's stellar regular season has come to an end, but he looks like a man who's only getting started.

The 24-year-old tallied 31 points (26 in the first half) before he and the rest of the starters were benched in the third quarter. He shot 11-of-14 from the floor and was on fire from 3, drilling six of his eight shots from beyond the arc.

Tatum also notched nine rebounds and three assists on the night.

The performance marked Tatum's 29th 30-point game of the season, the fifth-most in the NBA. His 2,046 total points on the year marks the 13th-highest single-season point total in Celtics history, per C's radio voice Sean Grande.

Tatum ends Year 4 of his career with 26.9 points per game and the highest +/- in the league. He's looking at a potential First-Team All-NBA selection and perhaps a top-five finish in NBA MVP voting.

Payton Pritchard finishes season strong

Pritchard has been a huge sparkplug off the Celtics' bench since regaining his role as a regular in the rotation. The second-year sharpshooter put an exclamation point on his impressive stretch with 12 points in 15 minutes and was a +18 on the night.

Perhaps even more impressive than his scoring was his rebounding. The 6-foot-1 guard pulled down four rebounds including two hard-fought offensive boards. He did the same in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, proving he's more than just a 3-point shooter.

To put the cherry on top, Pritchard was a perfect 21-for-21 from the free throw line this season. Needless to say, he'll be an important piece for the second unit in the postseason.