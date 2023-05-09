Celtics Guard Derrick White Named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive Second Team

Derrick White named to 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive second team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA this season, and his success on that end of the court was officially recognized with a well-deserved honor Tuesday.

The league announced its All-Defensive first and second teams, and White was voted to the second team. He received 24 first-team votes and 99 total voting points. He led all second-team players in both categories.

Here's a full breakdown of the voting for the All-Defensive teams.

Voting results for the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive Team ⬇️



Complete voting results available here: https://t.co/GC585WosCJ pic.twitter.com/2arHAPScWx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

This is the first All-Defensive team selection of White's career.

He led all guards in blocked shots and contested shots during the regular season. His 76 blocks were 11 more than any other guard. The Celtics had the fifth-best defensive field goal percentage and ranked eighth in points allowed per game in the regular season. White played a huge part in that success.

Last season's Defensive Player of the Year Award winner, Celtics guard Marcus Smart, got plenty of All-Defensive team votes as well. He received 35 voting points, which was the most among guards who didn't make the first or second teams.

The Celtics resume their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers with Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday night. The series is tied 2-2.