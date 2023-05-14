Celtics-Heat Schedule: Dates, Times for 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Games

Dates, times for Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the second straight postseason and the third time in the last four years, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston punched its ticket to the East finals with a dominant 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday's Game 7. Miami finished off the New York Knicks with a 96-92 win in Friday's Game 6.

The No. 2 seed Celtics and No. 8 Heat split their season series, 2-2. In last year's ECF, the C's beat the Heat in a thrilling seven games.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, with Games 5-7 if necessary:

• Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

NBC Sports Boston will have complete pre- and postgame coverage for each game. You can catch Celtics Pregame Live at 7 p.m. ET throughout the series.