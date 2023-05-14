Celtics

Celtics-Heat Schedule: Dates, Times for 2023 Eastern Conference Finals Games

By Justin Leger

Dates, times for Celtics-Heat Eastern Conference Finals matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For the second straight postseason and the third time in the last four years, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face off in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston punched its ticket to the East finals with a dominant 112-88 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Sunday's Game 7. Miami finished off the New York Knicks with a 96-92 win in Friday's Game 6.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Celtics-Sixers takeaways: Tatum leads C's to East finals with signature performance

The No. 2 seed Celtics and No. 8 Heat split their season series, 2-2. In last year's ECF, the C's beat the Heat in a thrilling seven games.

Here's the schedule for the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, with Games 5-7 if necessary:

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Worcester 37 seconds ago

Man Indicted in 2022 Worcester Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl

WAKEFIELD 2 mins ago

4 Displaced After Fire at Wakefield Building That Houses Apartments, Pizza Shop

• Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT

• Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

• Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT (if necessary)

NBC Sports Boston will have complete pre- and postgame coverage for each game. You can catch Celtics Pregame Live at 7 p.m. ET throughout the series.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us