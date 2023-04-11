Celtics

Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart Expected to Be Ready for Playoffs

By Justin Leger

Mazzulla shares positive updates on Brown, Smart injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics should be at full strength when their 2023 playoff run begins this Saturday.

Jaylen Brown is on track to return for the first round after suffering a finger laceration last Thursday. Head coach Joe Mazzulla shared a promising update on his status after practice on Tuesday. 

"It's getting better. He wasn't able to practice today, but he was out there for everything," Mazzulla told reporters. "Still no restrictions heading into Game 1."

Brown is expected to return to practice either Thursday or Friday.

As for Marcus Smart, it's all systems go for the veteran guard after he missed the end of the season due to a left-side neck spasm.

"He's good," Mazzulla added. "He was ramped up. He was great today in practice. Lively. Said he felt good, so he'll be ready to go."

The Celtics await the winner of Tuesday night's Atlanta Hawks-Miami Heat play-in game. Game 1 of the first-round series is set for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TD Garden, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m.

