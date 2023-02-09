Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Out, Jayson Tatum Questionable Vs. Hornets

Brown out, Tatum questionable for C's vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may have to rely on their depth again when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.

After beating the Philadelphia 76ers despite being down four starters, the C's have all five starters on the injury report heading into Friday's matchup. Jaylen Brown unsurprisingly has been ruled out after suffering a facial fracture in a collision with Jayson Tatum on Wednesday night. Tatum is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Marcus Smart will miss his ninth consecutive game due to a sprained right ankle. But on the bright side for Boston, big men Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) and Al Horford (right knee swelling) are listed as probable after missing Wednesday's victory.

While the injuries aren't ideal, fans can take solace in the deep roster that propelled the C's to a gutsy 106-99 victory over Philadelphia. Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon stepped up to score 19 points apiece with Brown out and Tatum posting his lowest scoring total (12) of the season. Blake Griffin and Grant Williams scored 15 points each while Sam Hauser chipped in 14. As a team, the Celtics shot a season-high 54.3 percent from 3-point range.

Tip-off for Celtics-Hornets is set for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at TD Garden.