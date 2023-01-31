Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart Out, Robert Williams Questionable Vs. Nets

Smart out, Robert Williams questionable for C's vs. Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without their floor general again when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Marcus Smart will miss his fifth consecutive game due to a right ankle sprain, the Celtics announced. The veteran point guard sustained the injury during the team's Jan. 21 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Smart shared an update on his status earlier on Tuesday.

“The beauty, it’s a longer season, don’t have to rush, so we’re just taking it day-by-day ... they’re very small improvements at this point, but improvements nonetheless,” Smart told reporters.

“I’m just trying to wait for it to heal a little more, because of the bone bruise and things like that are going on with it. I don’t want to go out there and put too much pressure on it early and now we’re starting back at day one.”

Boston could also be without big man Robert Williams III, who is listed on Tuesday's injury report as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Williams missed Saturday's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers with the injury.

Kevin Durant (right MCL sprain), Ben Simmons (left knee soreness), and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) will each be out for the Nets. Yuta Watanabe (back tightness) is listed as probable.

Celtics-Nets is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off Wednesday on NBC Sports Boston.