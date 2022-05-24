Celtics

Celtics Injuries: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Questionable for Game 5

By Justin Leger

Smart, Rob Williams on C's injury report ahead of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The statuses of Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will be worth monitoring ahead of the Boston Celtics' Game 5 vs. the Miami Heat.

Both players were listed as questionable on the Celtics' Tuesday injury report. Smart continues to recover from a right ankle sprain suffered in Game 3 that caused him to miss Boston's Game 4 win. Williams, as he has throughout the playoffs, is dealing with soreness in his left knee.

Williams was optimistic about his chances of playing in Wednesday night's game. The Celtics big man said after Game 4 that his knee "feels good" and he's "taking it day by day".

Forsberg: Robert Williams' availability might be biggest hurdle facing Celtics

His presence was huge for the C's in Monday's victory. In 19 minutes, he dropped 12 points to go with nine rebounds and two blocks. Smart's return also would be a major development as he propelled Boston to a win in Game 2 with 24 points, 12 assists and nine boards.

Celtics-Heat Game 5 is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at FTX Arena. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston.

