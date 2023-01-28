Celtics

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams Ruled Out Vs. Lakers With Ankle Sprain

The designation came as a surprise as there was no mention of an injury after Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

By Justin Leger

Robert Williams ruled out vs. Lakers with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their best defensive players when they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

In addition to reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who has missed the last three games with a right ankle sprain, the Celtics have ruled out Robert Williams III. The big man is dealing with a sprained left ankle.

Williams popped up on the Celtics' injury report earlier Saturday and was listed as questionable. His designation came as a surprise as there was no mention of an injury after Thursday's overtime loss to the New York Knicks.

Al Horford and Grant Williams will have to step up in Williams' absence against the LeBron James-led Lakers. The C's will have their work cut out for them as they look to snap their three-game losing skid.

Celtics-Lakers is set for an 8:30 p.m. ET tip-off at TD Garden. Get ready for the action with Celtics Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET.

