Celtics Injury Report: 3 Starters Set to Return Vs. Pistons

Celtics injury updates: Three starters set to return vs. Pistons

The Hospital Celtics are getting slightly healthier ahead of the NBA All-Star break.

Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford have all been removed from Boston's injury report and will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Even Derrick White, who reportedly stayed behind in Milwaukee on Tuesday night to see an ear specialist after suffering an ear injury against the Bucks, is listed as probable vs. Detroit.

Smart's expected return is the most notable development, as the veteran guard has missed Boston's last 11 games since injuring his right ankle against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 21. The Celtics lost their next three games without their starting point guard but rallied to win six of their seven thanks in large part to White, whose stellar play recently earned him Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Wednesday is Boston's last game until Feb. 23, so it's possible the Celtics just want to give Smart some game action before taking a week off. Head coach Joe Mazzulla will have his full backcourt if White plays and could afford to ease Smart back on a loose minutes restriction.

The Celtics also will be glad to have Tatum back after he missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the Bucks with a non-COVID illness. Boston is 2-2 in the four games Tatum has missed this season.

Tip-off for Celtics-Pistons is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, with NBC Sports Boston's coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. with "Celtics Pregame Live."