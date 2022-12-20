Celtics

Celtics Injury Report: Marcus Smart Questionable for Wednesday Vs. Pacers

By Justin Leger

Marcus Smart questionable for Wednesday vs. Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart's status is up in the air for Wednesday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers.

The Boston Celtics listed the veteran guard on their injury report as questionable with a non-COVID illness. Grant Williams also is dealing with a non-COVID illness but is listed as probable.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Forsberg: A bad week or something worse? Slumping C's have questions to answer

The good news for Boston is superstar Jayson Tatum being set to return after missing Sunday's loss to the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons.

The C's will hope to be at full strength Wednesday night and snap out of their recent funk. They've lost four of their last five games, including two straight to the Orlando Magic.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 26 mins ago

Maine Woman Sentenced to 47 Years in Death of 3-Year-Old Son

Massachusetts 33 mins ago

Eversource to Detail Storm Preps Ahead of Friday's Big Storm

Celtics vs. Pacers is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off on NBC Sports Boston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us