Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Son Deuce Have Great Podium Exchange After Raptors Game

By Darren Hartwell

It's only the preseason, but Deuce Tatum is already in midseason form.

Jayson Tatum's four-year-old son, Deuce, has been a staple at Boston Celtics games for several seasons now. He was back at TD Garden on Wednesday for the Celtics' preseason matchup with the Toronto Raptors, and after the game, Tatum decided to bring Deuce with him to his postgame press conference.

The entertainment value was high.

First, Tatum had to gently nudge Deuce out of his seat. Then Deuce told the room he wanted a microphone, at which point father had to tell son to be quiet so he could answer reporters' questions. Realizing he wasn't going to have a speaking part, Deuce promptly wandered off the podium.

We should see plenty more of Deuce throughout the season, which could be a very good one for the Celtics. While they fell in overtime to the Raptors on Wednesday, the starting unit has looked very good in both of its exhibition contests to date, tallying a whopping 74 assists over two games.

Boston's next preseason game is Friday against Charlotte Hornets in Greensboro, N.C.

