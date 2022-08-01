Celtics legend Bill Russell's incredible list of basketball accomplishments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to find an athlete from any major North American sports league who accomplished more than Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell.

Russell, who died peacefully Sunday at 88 years old, was a champion on and off the basketball court.

He was a civil rights icon his whole life, always standing up for and fighting for justice and equality. His impact in that area will continue to be felt for a long, long time.

On the court, no player enjoyed more winning than Russell, whose 11 NBA titles is a record likely to never be broken. In fact, only Montreal Canadiens legend Henri Richard has as many titles (11) as Russell across the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB. Russell also excelled in college with two championships at the University of San Francisco, as well as an Olympic gold medal with the United States.

Here's a list of Russell's extraordinary accomplishments as an NBA player and from his decorated college basketball career.