Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35,000 for Incident With Official Vs. Thunder

By Darren Hartwell

There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears.

The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the league announced Thursday.

Smart was ejected with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of Boston's embarrassing 150-117 defeat after directing some choice words toward official Lauren Holtkamp, who had just given Smart his second technical foul.

This is the fourth time that Smart -- who played college basketball at Oklahoma State -- has been fined for an incident that occurred during a Celtics-Thunder game. Here's a quick recap:

  • Nov. 15, 2015: $2,000 fine for technical foul
  • Feb. 9, 2020: $2,000 fine for technical foul 
  • April 27, 2021: $89,286 fine and one-game suspension for directing threatening language toward a game official.
  • Jan. 3, 2023: $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

According to Spotrac, Smart has now been fined a total of roughly $495,000 over his nine-year NBA career.

Smart and the Celitcs will look to put Tuesday night behind them entering Thursday night's showdown with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas.

