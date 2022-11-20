Celtics' Marcus Smart Off Injury Report Ahead of Monday's Game Vs. Bulls

Marcus Smart likely to return for Celtics vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics backcourt should be at full strength Monday night when they visit the Chicago Bulls.

Marcus Smart was not on Sunday's injury report after missing the last two games with right ankle inflammation. Robert Williams III (left knee surgery) and Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) were the only two players listed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Smart's last two games played were his best of the season thus far. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists in the Nov. 12 win over the Detroit Pistons, then tallied a season-high 22 points with eight assists in Monday's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Celtics will look to earn their 10th consecutive victory when they take on the Bulls, who have lost four straight games. Tip-off for Monday night's game is set for 8 p.m. ET.