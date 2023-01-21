Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Exit Game Vs. Raptors With Injuries

Marcus Smart, Robert Williams exit game vs. Raptors with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both left Saturday's Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors game due to injuries.

Smart rolled his right ankle late in the second quarter and immediately signaled to the bench. He didn't put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the floor by Celtics trainers.

Smart was ruled out for the second half with a right ankle sprain, which likely will keep him out beyond Saturday's game. Fortunately for Boston, it has plenty of backcourt depth with Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard behind Smart on the depth chart.

As for Williams, the Celtics ruled him out for the second half due to a left knee hyperextension. It's the same knee he underwent surgery on before the season, and he tweaked it in a collision with Jaylen Brown earlier in the contest.

Williams played 10 more minutes after the injury, so it's possible interim coach Joe Mazzulla is simply being cautious with his prized big man. He and Smart's statuses will be worth monitoring heading into Monday's game in Orlando.