Celtics Offseason: Key Dates for Jaylen Brown Extension, Other Roster Deadlines

Celtics offseason: Key dates for Brown extension, other roster deadlines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We shouldn't expect fireworks from the Boston Celtics over Fourth of July weekend, but Brad Stevens and his staff won't exactly be lounging on the beach.

While the Celtics likely will keep most of their 2021-22 squad intact after an impressive run to the NBA Finals, their roster still could use some upgrades, whether that's a veteran wing who can score off the bench or a big man who can provide depth behind Robert Williams and Al Horford.

Teams can officially start negotiating with free agents on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET, so we could see some action from Boston this weekend. But Stevens and Co. also have some internal business to attend to: Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams both are eligible for contract extensions this offseason, while a few players on the back end of Boston's bench are on partial or nonguaranteed contracts entering 2022-23.

So, which dates should Celtics fans keep an eye on this offseason? Here's a rundown of notable offseason dates between now and the start of next season.

June 29: Deadline for Celtics to exercise team options for Sam Hauser ($1.6 million) and Juwan Morgan ($1.8 million).

June 30: Celtics can begin negotiating with free agents at 6 p.m. ET.

July 1: Official start of the 2022-23 NBA league year.

July 6: Celtics can officially begin signing free agents and offering contract extensions to players like Grant Williams.

July 9: Celtics begin their 2022 NBA Summer League schedule in Las Vegas.

July 15: Nik Stauskas' non-guaranteed salary ($2,193,920) becomes fully guaranteed.

Nik Stauskas' non-guaranteed salary ($2,193,920) becomes fully guaranteed. July 18: The Celtics' $17.1 million traded player exception (acquired in last year's Evan Fournier trade) expires if still unused.

Oct. 1: First day that Jaylen Brown is eligible to sign a contract extension worth 120 percent of his 2023-24 salary, or $34.2 million per year.

Oct. 18: The beginning of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and the last day the Celtics can sign Grant Williams and/or Brown to contract extensions.

The odds of Brown signing an extension this summer seem low, as the 25-year-old would be eligible to sign a larger maximum extension in 2023 (especially after the NBA's projected salary cap increase). It's possible Boston gives Williams an extension, though, locking up a 23-year-old forward who played a significant role in the Celtics' postseason run.