Celtics Playoff Schedule: Eastern Conference Semis Vs. Bucks Set

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs.
The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory.
As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks with Games 1-2 at TD Garden.
Forsberg: As Jays lead sweep of Nets, Celtics' future is crystal-clear
Here is the schedule for Boston-Milwaukee, which gets underway Sunday afternoon.
Note: NBC Sports Boston will have one-hour pregame shows and postgame shows before and after every game.
Sunday, May 1 -- Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Tuesday, May 3 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)
Saturday, May 7 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ABC)
Monday, May 9 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (TNT)
Wednesday, May 11 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)
Friday, May 13 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ESPN)
Sunday, May 15 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)