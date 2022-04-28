Celtics Playoff Schedule: Eastern Conference Semis Vs. Bucks Set

The Boston Celtics have punched the NBA's first ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

The Celtics completed their first-round sweep of the Nets on Monday night, defeating Brooklyn 116-112 in Game 4 at Barclays Center to earn a 4-0 series victory.

As the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed, Boston will face the Milwaukee Bucks with Games 1-2 at TD Garden.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here is the schedule for Boston-Milwaukee, which gets underway Sunday afternoon.

Note: NBC Sports Boston will have one-hour pregame shows and postgame shows before and after every game.

Sunday, May 1 -- Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Tuesday, May 3 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Saturday, May 7 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ABC)

Monday, May 9 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (TNT)

Wednesday, May 11 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TNT)

Friday, May 13 -- Celtics at Bucks, TBD (ESPN)

Sunday, May 15 -- Bucks at Celtics, TBD (TBD)