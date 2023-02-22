Celtics

Celtics Release Encouraging Injury Report for First Game After All-Star Break

By Nick Goss

C's release encouraging injury report for first game after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be at near-perfect health for their first game after the NBA's All-Star break on Thursday night.

The C's will visit the Indiana Pacers and have their preferred starting lineup for only the second time this season.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBA playoff picture: Celtics, Bucks in a tight race for No. 1 seed

The only player listed on Boston's latest injury report released Wednesday was forward Danilo Gallinari, who continues to rehab from an ACL tear suffered last summer.

This means Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams, Al Horford and Marcus Smart -- all of whom have missed games recently due to injuries or other reasons -- will be ready to go against the Pacers.

Being close to full health is a very encouraging development for the Celtics as they battle the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for the coveted No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and the home court advantage that comes with it. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire Feb 20

Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of New Hampshire: An NBC10 Boston Original

Weather 2 hours ago

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Boston enters Thursday with a league-best 42-17 record and a slim 0.5-game lead over Milwaukee for first place.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us