Celtics Roster Reset: Contract Situations, Pending Free Agents for 2022-23

The Boston Celtics aren't going anywhere, folks.

The Celtics came within two wins of their first NBA championship since 2008, falling in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. And while there's plenty of offseason work to be done, the future is bright in Boston, where only one player on the 2021-22 roster (Luke Kornet) is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

After adding Derrick White at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, the Celtics have six players under contract through at least 2024. That includes young franchise cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, starting point guard Marcus Smart and budding big man Robert Williams.

So, unless the C's decide to trade a starter like Smart, the key players of the 2021-22 squad will all be back next season.

That doesn't rule out a roster addition, however, as Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens identified several areas of need (including bench scoring and playmaking) entering NBA free agency, which begins next Thursday.

To get you set for a busy offseason that will officially begin this Thursday with the 2022 NBA Draft, here's a full breakdown of the Celtics' current contract situation with 2022-23 salary figures for each player.

Under contract for 2022-23

Jayson Tatum: $30.4 million salary in 2022-23 (current contract expires in 2025)

$30.4 million salary in 2022-23 (current contract expires in 2025) Jaylen Brown: $26.7 million (expires in 2024)

$26.7 million (expires in 2024) Al Horford: $26.5 million*

$26.5 million* Marcus Smart: $16.6 million (expires in 2026)

$16.6 million (expires in 2026) Derrick White: $16.4 million (expires in 2025)

$16.4 million (expires in 2025) Robert Williams: $10.7 million (expires in 2026)

$10.7 million (expires in 2026) Daniel Theis: $8.8 million (expires in 2025)

*14.5 million guaranteed for 2022-23 season

The Celtics reportedly are expected to fully guarantee Horford's $26.5 million salary for 2022-23, but he's the only core player not under contract past this season and could be used as a trade chip this offseason.

Team option for 2022-23

Grant Williams: $4.3 million

$4.3 million Aaron Nesmith: $3.8 million

$3.8 million Payton Pritchard: $2.2 million

$2.2 million Juwan Morgan: $1.8 million

$1.8 million Malik Fitts: $1.75 million

$1.75 million Sam Hauser: $1.6 million

Grant Williams is eligible for a rookie extension this offseason, and considering the impact he made in the first two rounds of the postseason, there's a strong case for the Celtics locking him up long-term.

Restricted free agents

Matt Ryan

Nick Stauskas

Brodric Thomas

Unrestricted free agents

Luke Kornet

While Stevens' to-do list is long this offseason, the core of his roster should remain intact both this season and next, which bodes well for Boston's status as an East contender for years to come.