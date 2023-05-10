Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Earn 2022-23 All-NBA Honors

Tatum and Brown earn 2022-23 All-NBA honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are well-represented on the 2022-23 All-NBA teams.

The league announced the first, second and third All-NBA teams Wednesday evening, and two Celtics were selected.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was voted onto the first team for the second consecutive year. He set career highs by averaging 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He became the first player in team history to score 30-plus points per game for a full season. Tatum has made three All-NBA teams in his career (first in 2021-22 and 2022-23, third in 2019-20).

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown was voted onto the second team. He averaged a career-high 26.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while also setting personals bests in field goal percentage (49.1) and free throw percentage (76.5). Brown was selected to the All-Star Game in February for the second time in his career.

The 2022-23 Kia All-NBA Second Team:



▪️ Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

▪️ Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

▪️ Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

▪️ Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

▪️ Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/OaHfKh5LYC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 10, 2023

This is Brown's first All-NBA selection, and it has huge financial implications for the 26-year-old veteran. He is now eligible to receive a five-year, $290 million "supermax" contract extension from the Celtics in the offseason. The most the Celtics could have offered Brown if he didn't make an All-NBA team was $ 190 million over four years.

The Celtics have two players on the All-NBA teams in the same season for the first time since 2007-08 when Kevin Garnett (first team) and Paul Pierce (third team) were selected. Before 2007-08, the last time the Celtics had two All-NBA players was 1986-87 when Larry Bird and Kevin McHale both were voted to the first team.

The Celtics resume their second-round playoff series Thursday night in Philadelphia for Game 6 against the 76ers. Boston trails 3-2 in the series.