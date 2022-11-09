Celtics Talk: Laying Out Tatum's Pathway to 2023 NBA MVP Award

Laying out Jayson Tatum's pathway to 2023 NBA MVP award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're past the point of wondering if Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's best players. Based on how he's played through 10 games, it's worth debating if Tatum is the best player.

While that may seem like a hot take, there's evidence in the 2023 NBA MVP odds, where the Boston Celtics star began the season with the seventh-best odds but now ranks third (+600) behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo (+200) and Luka Doncic (+300), per PointsBet.

Tatum's jump has been fueled by a very strong start to his sixth NBA season: He's averaging 31.2 points (T-4th in the NBA), 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while playing stellar defense (1.5 blocks and 0.8 steals per game) to solidify himself as a legitimate two-way star.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom Giles joined Chris Forsberg on a new Celtics Talk Podcast to explain how Tatum is passing the eye test in addition to the stats test.

"It's the defensive effort, but it's also just taking the game over when he needs to," Giles said. "He can just decide he wants to take over the game. He's playing through contact, he's finishing at the rim. He's not even shooting that well from behind the arc right now, and he's still putting up these crazy numbers. He's getting the whistle. ... Getting to the line double-digits in these games, that's huge, especially when you're having an off-shooting night."

Tatum is averaging a career-high 8.9 free throw attempts per game (T-5th in the NBA), which has helped him average over 30 points per contest despite shooting just 37 percent from 3-point range. If his outside shooting improves, he could make a real run at the NBA scoring title.

But does Tatum have enough juice to pass Antetokounmpo and Doncic in the MVP race? As Giles sees it, the Tatum-Giannis race could come down to whose team finishes with the better record.

"They would have to finish ahead of the Bucks in the standings, and I think (Tatum would) have to show up well in that head-to-head matchup, especially on Christmas Day," Giles said. "That's a marquee game. Finishing ahead of the Bucks is big, because I think Tatum's supporting cast is better than Giannis' is at this point."

Catching Doncic might be a tougher task, since the All-Star point guard essentially does it all for the Dallas Mavericks.

"For Luka, you really need him to slow down," Giles added. "Luka is getting a ton with far less, it seems to me, than what you're seeing with the Celtics. Those guys would probably have to take a bit of a step back, because where Tatum is at right now is amazing, but those two guys, they're the leaders of their teams and their teams depend on them (so) much."

To hear more from Giles and Forsberg on Tatum's MVP case as well as an exclusive interview with Grant Williams