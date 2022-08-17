Celtics Talk: The toughest stretch in the 2022-23 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' 2022-23 schedule was unveiled on Wednesday and it gives us plenty to chew on heading into the new campaign.

Boston's season starts off with a bang as it will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Opening Night (Oct. 18). Three days later, it will head to South Beach for an Eastern Conference Finals rematch vs. the Miami Heat.

The rest of the schedule is highlighted by marquee matchups with the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and more. But what will be the most difficult stretches on the schedule for the 2022-23 C's? Chris Forsberg and MassLive.com's Brian Robb broke it all down on a brand new episode of the Celtics Talk Podcast.

A grueling road trip in December caught Forsberg and Robb's eye.

"Get the frequent flyer miles ready," Robb said. "I've never seen anything like this. Not only do you start in New York, you go up to Canada in Toronto for a back-to-back, which is a tough back-to-back. You start off your trip like that, and now it's you play what could be three of the top four teams in the Western Conference this year: Phoenix, Golden State and the L.A. Clippers all in succession. ... That's a really tough road trip."

Forsberg believes the month of December will be when we see what this edition of the Celtics is truly made of.

"That is crazy to me," Forsberg said of the December stretch. "It is incredibly daunting to go have to do that trip. ... I would love to know where the breaks are in the month of December. It doesn't seem like there is going to be a lot of them. December is going to be the month to watch with this team. What do you look like as you emerge from December, and are you in a better spot than you were last year when they were kind of limping through to January?"

Also discussed in the episode: Initial takeaways from the Celtics’ schedule release, a way-too-early win total prediction, and when will the Kevin Durant drama come to an end?

