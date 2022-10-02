Boston Celtics

Celtics Vs. Hornets Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Preseason Game Online

By Nick Goss

The Boston Celtics are finally back.

The C's open their preseason schedule Sunday afternoon against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden.

The last time we saw the Celtics was Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals, when the Golden State Warriors won their fourth championship in eight seasons. A lot has changed for the Celtics since that time. They have a new head coach and a couple new players, including Malcolm Brogdon and recently signed Blake Griffin.

What hasn't changed is the Celtics' determination to win Banner 18. The hard work resumes Sunday against LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and a talented Hornets squad.

Here's all the information you need to watch Celtics vs. Hornets online.

What time do the Celtics play the Hornets?

Tipoff between the Celtics and Hornets is set for Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

What TV channel is Celtics vs. Hornets on?

Celtics-Hornets will air on NBC Sports Boston.

Celtics Pregame Live begins on NBC Sports Boston at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch the show live here and in the MyTeams app.

Stay with NBC Sports Boston after the game for Celtics Postgame Live. You can watch here and in the MyTeams app.

How to stream Celtics vs. Hornets live online

Celtics Pregame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics vs. Hornets: NBC Sports Boston

Celtics Postgame Live stream: NBC Sports Boston

Mobile app: MyTeams

