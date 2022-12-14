Celtics Vs. Lakers Takeaways: Jayson Tatum Leads C's in Dramatic OT Win

Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Tatum leads C's in dramatic OT win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics wrapped up their road trip with a wild win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

After frustrating losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the C's nearly unraveled on Tuesday night. They blew a 20-point lead in a disastrous second half that included a 27-4 Lakers run.

A late fourth-quarter surge led by Jayson Tatum's clutch shots and Marcus Smart's winning plays forced overtime after it appeared L.A. was stealing a victory. Instead, Tatum propelled the C's with a game-saving shot over Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Boston carried that momentum into OT and held on to earn the gritty 122-118 win.

Here are our takeaways from the game as the C's improve to 22-7 on the season. They'll return home and host the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Jayson Tatum gets back on track

It had been a rough road trip for Tatum, particularly the last two losses to the Warriors and Clippers. The 24-year-old returned to form as an MVP frontrunner on Tuesday night.

Tatum quickly found his groove with 24 first-half points, tied for his third-most in the first half this season. He dropped 15 of those points in the second quarter and finished the half with 18 field goal attempts. Clearly, he came into this game motivated to put his uncharacteristic struggles in the rear-view mirror.

The Warriors and Clippers losses had some questioning Tatum's ability to step up when it matters most. He quieted those naysayers with how he rose to the occasion in this one.

Tatum led the charge to force OT and topped it off with his huge shot over James. He finished with a game-high 44 points (15-29 FG, 5-10 3-PT), nine rebounds, and six assists.

Jaylen Brown is playing his best basketball

If you needed more proof that Tatum and Brown are the NBA's best duo, look no further than Tuesday night's victory.

While Tatum took center stage, Brown delivered yet another stellar performance. The 26-year-old has been at his best over the last month or so and inserted himself in that MVP conversation alongside his teammate.

Brown stepped up to finish the job in OT and ended up with 25 points to go with a game-high 15 rebounds and five assists. He shot 10-for-21 from the floor, making him 32-for-59 (54.24 percent) on field goals over the last three games. He's been the bright spot in the Celtics' rocky stretch of the road trip.

Anthony Davis returning to MVP form

With starting big men Al Horford and Robert Williams still sidelined, the Celtics had no answer for Anthony Davis until the Lakers star finally ran out of gas in OT.

Davis was a thorn in the C's side throughout the night and was the primary culprit during L.A.'s second-half explosion. The eight-time All-Star finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds, marking his fifth 30+ point performance in his last six games.

The game was a reminder that a healthy Davis is a perennial MVP candidate. He hasn't been able to stay on the court the last few seasons, but he showed Tatum and the Celtics he'll be in the conversation for the award if he can put his nagging injuries in the past.

As for the Celtics' frontcourt situation, they'll hope to have Horford and perhaps Williams back when they play in front of the TD Garden crowd on Friday. The last three games of a road trip proved just how much critical they are to Boston's success, even with Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet filling in admirably.