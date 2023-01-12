Celtics Vs. Nets Takeaways: Total Team Effort in Jaylen Brown's Absence

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Total team effort gives C's fifth straight win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics took care of business in Brooklyn as they defeated the Nets for their fifth consecutive win, 109-98.

They overcame the absence of Jaylen Brown, who was ruled out with right adductor tightness and could a few games with the injury. Veteran big man Al Horford also was out on the second night of a back-to-back, and Brooklyn was short-handed with superstar Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) still sidelined.

It was a close game throughout as the C's entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead. There were 11 lead changes before Boston took control in the fourth quarter and escaped Barclays Center with an 11-point victory.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum finished with a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon had another strong night with 16 points off the bench. Marcus Smart returned to the lineup with 16 points and 10 assists.

Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 24 points. T.J. Warren chipped in 20 off the bench, and Ben Simmons had 13 assists and nine rebounds but did not score a point on only three field goal attempts.

Here are our takeaways from the Celtics' win, which brings them to a league-best 31-12 on the season. They'll look to stay hot when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

Celtics now 7-0 on the second night of back-to-backs this season.



Boston is 13-1 overall in all portions of the B2Bs. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 13, 2023

Big night for C's guards

The Celtics' deep backcourt helped to pick up the slack with Brown out.

Derrick White was the catalyst with 12 points in the first half, including three 3-pointers. He hadn't hit three 3s in a game since Nov. 30.

White was quiet for the rest of the game offensively, though he nailed a dagger 3 with 1:12 left on the clock. His presence was felt on the defensive end as he notched seven rebounds, a steal, and this emphatic block to go with his 15 points.