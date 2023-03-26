Celtics Vs. Spurs Takeaways: Jaylen Brown Drops 41 in Blowout Win

Celtics-Spurs takeaways: Jaylen drops 41 in blowout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics earned their third consecutive victory in dominant fashion Sunday evening at TD Garden.

They followed their 20-plus point wins over the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers with a 137-93 blowout vs. the San Antonio Spurs. Boston pulled away after a back-and-forth first half and continued to pile on when the starters were subbed out late in the fourth quarter.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Three consecutive wins by at least 23 points ties a Celtics record.



Last time the team did that was in 1963. pic.twitter.com/bnXCDEGbhL — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 27, 2023

With Jayson Tatum (hip contusion) getting the night off, Jaylen Brown led the way with 41 points. Malcolm Brogdon notched 20 points off the bench and ex-Spurs guard Derrick White finished with 19 against his former team.

Zach Collins had 21 points for the Spurs while Malaki Branham chipped in 15.

The Celtics will hit the road again for a Tuesday night showdown with the Washington Wizards. First, here are three quick takeaways from C's-Spurs.

Celtics Talk POSTGAME POD: Jaylen Brown's 41-point night leads C's to another dominant win | Listen & Subscribe

Jaylen Brown steps up in lead role

Jaylen Brown made yet another strong case for All-NBA on Sunday.

With Tatum out, the 26-year-old stepped into the lead role for the C's and propelled them to one of their most lopsided wins of the season. Brown came out firing with 15 points in the first quarter and 26 at the half. He sent the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy and left Celtics great Paul Pierce in awe with an emphatic dunk in the second quarter.

Jaylen Brown bringing the THUNDER 💥💥



26 first-half points for him pic.twitter.com/O27Nw76lUQ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 26, 2023

Brown ended up with 41 points on 18-of-29 shooting. While he struggled from beyond the arc (2-10 3PT), he was unstoppable inside as he was 16-for-19 on 2s. He added 13 rebounds in what was a spectacular performance from start to finish and got to rest up in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.

Sounds like an All-NBA player to us.

Derrick White shines against former team

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich raved about White -- who played for San Antonio for four-and-a-half seasons -- prior to Sunday's game. The Celtics guard showed why he's worthy of such praise with a strong showing against the team that drafted him back in 2017.

White led all players with a +41 in 33 minutes. The 28-year-old finished with 19 points and eight assists to continue what has been an impressive stretch. He has averaged 20.3 points, 7.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds during Boston's three-game win streak.

It was a great game all around for C's guards. Marcus Smart had 13 points and four assists before his ejection late in the third quarter while Brogdon had 20 points and nine assists after missing Friday's game against Indiana. Even two-way rookie JD Davison impressed in garbage time with five points and two assists in six minutes.

No. 1 seed in sight

The Celtics now trail the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by only 1.5 games in the Eastern Conference standings. They gained ground as a result of their third straight win and Milwaukee's 129-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

"We want the number one seed"



Malcolm Brogdon talks about the importance of the Celtics getting the number one seed but says they're prepared for anything pic.twitter.com/tWtNUVUlcx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 27, 2023

Boston will look to stay hot against the lowly Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Milwaukee will visit the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers before hosting the C's on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday night. That game will be crucial for the Celtics as they look to regain the No. 1 spot they held for most of the campaign.

Seven games remain for Boston in the regular season.