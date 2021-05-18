Boston Celtics

Celtics Vs. Wizards Highlights: Jayson Tatum Drops 50 in Play-In Win

By Justin Leger

Highlights: Tatum drops 50 in play-in win over Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics are headed to the NBA playoffs.

Jayson Tatum dropped 50 points to lead the C's over the Washington Wizards in Tuesday's play-in game. Kemba Walker chipped in 29 points of his own to help propel Boston to victory. Tristan Thompson added 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench.

Tatum responds to critics of his on-court demeanor

The seventh-seeded Celtics will take on old friend Kyrie Irving and the No. 2 seed Brooklyn Nets in the first round. The Wizards will fight for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in a do-or-die game against the Indiana Pacers.

Here's a recap of Celtics-Wizards

FINAL SCORE: Celtics 118, Wizards 100

BOX SCORE

Celtics vs. Wizards highlights

Kemba Walker drills one from deep:

Evan Fournier --> Kemba Walker:

Robert Williams leaves with injury:

Jayson Tatum doing Jayson Tatum things:

Kemba Walker with another big shot:

 Walker --> Smart --> Nesmith:

Jayson Tatum with three of his 50 points:

Tatum caps off a brilliant performance:

 

