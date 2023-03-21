Cora, Red Sox Players Loved Watching Yoshida's WBC Heroics

Cora, Red Sox players were fired up watching Yoshida's WBC heroics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masataka Yoshida is making quite the strong first impression on Red Sox Nation.

The 29-year-old outfielder, who signed a five-year, $ 90 million contract with the Red Sox this offseason, has been an absolute force for Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He continued his torrid tournament in Monday's semifinal against Mexico, launching a game-tying three-run home run in the seventh inning to revive Japan.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?!?!? JAPAN HAS TIED IT! JAPAN HAS TIED IT! 😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/FphAIemKZZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 21, 2023

That homer gave Yoshida 13 RBIs through six games, the most ever by one player in a single WBC. Watching from afar were Yoshida's new Red Sox teammates, who were clearly impressed by his offensive display.

Sox manager Alex Cora, shortstop Kiké Hernández and infielder Justin Turner all tweeted various emojis after Yoshida's seventh-inning blast.

👀 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/IKnowHim?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IKnowHim ðªð½ðªð½ð£— Justin Turner (@redturn2) <a href="https://twitter.com/redturn2/status/1637995739350720512

Hernández and Turner also showed love for Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo, who put Mexico back in front with an RBI double in the eighth inning.

👀👀 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) March 21, 2023

https://twitter.com/hashtag/IKnowHimToo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IKnowHimToo ðªð½ðªð½âð¼— Justin Turner (@redturn2) <a href="https://twitter.com/redturn2/status/1637996199008432138

Yoshida's squad got the last laugh, however, as Munetaka Murakami's walk-off hit lifted Japan to the WBC title game, where it will face Team USA on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

If Monday night was any indication, several Red Sox will be tuning in to watch Yoshida do his thing.