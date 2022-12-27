Could Brady and Gronk Reunite on a New Team in 2023? Here's the Latest Report

Could Brady and Gronk reunite on new team in 2023? Here's the latest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is it time to get the band back together for one more show?

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski stirred speculation about a comeback last week when he cryptically tweeted, "I'm kinda bored," prompting several teams to reach out to him about returning in 2022.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some context on Gronk's future Monday, noting that while the 33-year-old is unlikely to suit up this year, a 2023 return could be on the table -- as well as a potential reunion with his longtime quarterback, Tom Brady.

From @GMFB: Will Gronk be “bored” in 2023, where it stands with the #Eagles and QB Jalen Hurts, and whether we’ll see #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this week… pic.twitter.com/OAD9QAvH46 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

"Certainly, from my understanding, the door is open for (Gronkowski playing in) 2023," Rapoport said. "And of course, Tom Brady is a free agent at the end of this year. I know the Bucs want him back, but there is the possibility of him going somewhere else if he doesn't retire. I wouldn't be surprised if Gronk followed him wherever he went."

Brady was Gronkowski's quarterback for all of Gronk's 11 seasons in the NFL -- nine with the New England Patriots; two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- before the tight end retired a second time following the 2021 season. So, if Gronk does decide to play in 2023, it'd make a lot of sense for him to reunite with Brady.

Given the state of the Bucs' offense under Brady (28th in the league in points scored), the 45-year-old could seek a change of scenery, possibly with his hometown San Francisco 49ers or Josh McDaniels' Las Vegas Raiders. And while it seems unlikely, we can't completely rule out Brady and Gronk returning to New England in 2023 for one more go-round.

It's also possible both Brady and Gronk decide to not play in 2023. But if Brady runs it back, it may be hard for his close friend to stay retired.