Celtics

Crooked Rim Causes Lengthy Delay in Celtics Vs. Nuggets

By Justin Leger

Crooked rim causes lengthy delay in Celtics-Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

An issue with one of the rims at Ball Arena interrupted Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.

With 6:43 left in the fourth quarter, the game was delayed to the rim being crooked after a dunk by C's big man Robert Williams. It took about 35 minutes for the problem to be resolved, then another five minutes for players to warm up before the game resumed.

Scenes from the bizarre delay below:

The workers at Ball Arena failed to fix the problem with the original rim, so they replaced it altogether. The Denver crowd went wild as the workers took their ladders off the court.

The Celtics trailed 110-97 at the time of the delay.

