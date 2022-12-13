Curran: Patriots Show Inconclusive Evidence of Improvement in Win Over Cardinals

Curran: Signs of improvement lacking in Patriots' win vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Glendale, Arizona. Where the 2007 Patriots flew too close to the sun like Icarus. Where the 2014 Patriots rose like a phoenix from the ashes. And where the 2022 Patriots made like Sisyphus in his eternal struggle to roll a rock up a hill that will only roll back down again.

Monday night in the desert was ... a slog. There was some good. Counterbalanced by bad. Scrambled together with "extenuating circumstances" that sufficiently muddy the water even more.

So what we’re left with is a Patriots win in a game they absolutely, positively couldn’t lose. But a whole bunch of accompanying, "Yeah, buts ..." means we pick up the goalposts and trot them out of reach once again. Sorry.

Yeah, you had to win and did. But while doing so, you looked generally the same as you have all year and were just fortunate to be in against a team even sloppier than you.

Half-full?

A banged-up Patriots offense that entered the game without Jakobi Meyers then lost DeVante Parker and Rhamondre Stevenson got eye-opening efforts on the ground from rookie backs Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong. Mac Jones -- when loosed from the straitjacket -- ripped some decent throws down the middle of the field. The arrows on Marcus Jones and Josh Uche stock are straaaaaight up.

The team is 7-6 and neatly sitting at the seventh-seed in the AFC playoff race. If you put them in with a pedestrian or worse quarterback who can’t run? Said quarterback is screwed. Mac Jones keeps yelling at the sidelines when he’s mad about what’s going on.

Half empty?

The Patriots keep on keeping on with the penalties (another eight for 80 yards). They beat an Arizona team that is even less disciplined than they are and lost its starting quarterback on the third play of the game. They tried to execute a hare-brained handoff with 10 seconds left in the half to make a 45-yard field goal even easier and wound up setting themselves up for a 51-yarder instead. (Nick Folk made it.) That was the third straight week of end-of-half mismanagement.

Nelson Agholor had multiple pass breakups. Trent Brown, once mighty, is a dice roll on every snap. The Patriots are 7-6 but facing a bit of a gauntlet and 1-3 in their final four seems a likely result. Mac Jones keeps yelling at the sidelines when he’s mad about what’s going on.

See? Muddy. Inconclusive.

The Patriots have beaten six different quarterbacks this year. (They got The Human Headband Zach Wilson twice). Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Sam Ehlinger and Mitch Trubisky all found the bench after losing to New England. McCoy was an injury replacement. Only Lions quarterback Jared Goff continues as the starter for his team.

It’s impossible to say whether Monday night was the start of something big or the continuation of the same ol', same ol'. The Cardinals defense is just about worst-in-class. And yet, the Patriots could only find the end zone twice. The only times the Patriots had three or more touchdowns this year? Week 3 vs. the Ravens (three) and Week 6 vs. Cleveland (five).

The injury situation played a role, no doubt. But the injuries will likely still be there Sunday in Vegas when the Patriots play a better defense and a more talented offense.

Vegas, of course, is terminally snakebitten as well, managing to lose four of its first five games by a total of 14 points then getting shut out by New Orleans and beaten by Jeff Saturday and the Colts and Baker Mayfield and the Rams. They also lost to Jacksonville. So if the Patriots beat Josh McDaniels and move to 8-6 but don’t do so in a confidence-inspiring manner, damn right we’ll be running around with the goalposts again.

The thing is, "confidence-inspiring" doesn’t even mean dominant. We’ve actually lowered the bar for this year so that it means "not dumb and/or scared."

For instance, don’t have a false start on the first third-down play of the game, as happened last night. A week after the first third-down play of the game resulted in a fumble.

Don’t take a delay of game because the play was too slow coming in from the sideline. And don’t force a timeout when you’re about to do it again, as happened last night, causing the latest installment of the Mad Mac series.

Don’t eff up the end-of-half situation for the FOURTH week in a row. Don’t innovate any new ways to throw the ball sideways. We’ve seen them all. You’re ruining a generation of screen-loving Patriots observers who came to adore them because they took advantage of dumb defenses, not because they were the only safe play to run.

In short, don’t count on the other team gifting you the game like the Cardinals did Monday night. Because this is the season for re-gifting. And this Patriots team has had a knack for giving it back.