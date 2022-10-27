David Krejci Injury: Latest Update on Bruins Center and Who Will Replace Him

Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all.

The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they also lost a valuable veteran forward.

David Krejci left the game in the second period after Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen delivered a hard hit on the B's center. Rasmussen was given a two-minute penalty for high sticking on the play. The Bruins later announced that Krejci had an upper body injury and wouldn't return.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters in his postgame press conference that Krejci won't travel with the team to Columbus for Friday night's game against the Blue Jackets. Krejci's status beyond Friday is unknown at this time. The next Bruins game isn't until Tuesday, so he'll have several days to rest and receive treatment.

Losing Krejci for any amount of time is a genuine setback for the Bruins. The 36-year-old center has played fantastic in his return to Boston, tallying eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games.

Pavel Zacha likely will replace Krejci as the second-line center alongside Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak. Zacha is a natural center but has mostly played left wing this season. This move would free up a spot in the bottom six and allow A.J. Greer (or another player) to return to the lineup.