Celtics

Derrick White Joins Larry Bird as Only Celtics Players to Accomplish This Feat

By Justin Leger

White joins Bird as only Celtics players to accomplish this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derrick White has been on fire as of late for the Boston Celtics. So much so, that he accomplished something only the great Larry Bird has in the history of the franchise.

White scored a career-high 33 points with eight 3-pointers and 10 assists in Friday's win over the Charlotte Hornets, then notched 23 points with four 3-pointers and 10 assists in Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He and Bird are the only C's players ever to record at least four 3s and 10 assists in back-to-back games, per Celtics.com's Taylor Snow.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

White has averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor (51.5 percent from 3) over his last four games. He was rewarded for his efforts Monday with NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

White's stellar play has helped the Celtics overcome the absences of Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jaylen Brown. Despite being shorthanded, Boston takes a four-game win streak into Tuesday night's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

norovirus 12 mins ago

Norovirus in Massachusetts: Boston Doctors Explain What to Know as Cases Spread

Bruins 20 mins ago

Linus Ullmark Is Best Equipped to Get Bruins Out of Their Recent Slump

It appears White may have to carry an even bigger load for that matchup as seven players -- including Jayson Tatum -- popped up on Monday's injury report. Tatum is listed as doubtful with a non-COVID illness.

Celtics vs. Bucks is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Fiserv Forum.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us