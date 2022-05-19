Celtics

Derrick White Shares Photo of Newborn Son, Hendrix James White

By Jake Levin

Derrick White shares photo of newborn son following Celtics' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As if the night couldn't get any better for the Boston Celtics, there's also this: Derrick White is now the proud father of a newborn son.

White and his wife, Hannah, welcomed their first child and the world's newest Celtics fan on Thursday, according to Hannah's Instagram story.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Derrick White flew back to Massachusetts to be present for the birth of his son, Hendrix James White, missing Boston's 127-102 runaway victory over the Miami Heat.

Hendrix James White is an incredible name on many levels, as the boy is named after a legendary musician -- and a New England Patriots star.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

climate change 49 mins ago

When It Comes to Climate Change, MBTA is Being Proactive

Boston Business Journal 3 hours ago

Kane's Donuts Faces New Lawsuit From Business Partner

WATCH: Celtics bench goes ballistic for Marcus Smart crossing up Max Strus

You've got the Hendrix James portion of the name, a play on Jimi Hendrix, arguably the greatest guitarist of all-time with hits like "Purple Haze" and "All Along the Watchtower." Here's hoping that upon White's return to the lineup for the C's, there's some Hendrix blaring out of the PA system at TD Garden.

Not to be overlooked in the name is the James White portion, an homage to one of the steadiest performers for the Patriots over the last decade. James White has carved out a niche as an excellent third-down back, a security blanket first for Tom Brady and potentially for Mac Jones, too.

Hendrix is also the name of Robert Williams III's son, who was born in January.

Congratulations to Derrick White, who figures to be back in the lineup for the Celtics for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday in Boston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us