Deuce Tatum: Best Moments From Son of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum

Deuce Tatum: Best Moments from son of Celtics' Jayson Tatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For years, the NBA's biggest stars have been at the center of the league, but their children have often taken control of the athletes' attention amongst the fans and media. From pregame warmups to postgame interviews, the children of the NBA's greatest players always seem to find themselves in the spotlight.

Stephen Curry’s daughter Riley, Chris Paul’s son CJ and Draymond Green's son DJ are just a few of the NBA kids who have stolen the show from their parents, but now, there's a new 3-foot, 4-year-old star on the block, and his name is Deuce Tatum.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting ready to make his NBA Finals debut, but his son Deuce has now become an honorary supporting cast member for Boston. He's often seen cheering on coach Ime Udoka from the side, handing out water and towels for his dad and teammates and even has moments of rallying the team together in the locker room.

Here are a few of Deuce's best moments:

Deuce’s ball handling is elite 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2WcoF10mk6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 28, 2022

Deuce got that jumper like his dad ð¥ð pic.twitter.com/DmFNZ27bBV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 13, 2022

Deuce hugs after a W ð¤ pic.twitter.com/Ow7RVh5TaB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2022

Jayson Tatum may be the All-Star, but we all know the real superstar in Boston is Deuce ð ð



Watch some of the best moments from Deuceand his Dad, @jaytatum0 ð pic.twitter.com/HVM8h1uOR6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 15, 2022

Deuce is warmed up pic.twitter.com/GUUCPFDVtE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 1, 2022

Best thing after a comeback win? Love from Deuce ð¥¹ pic.twitter.com/fUyP5wVLta — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 21, 2022

Deuce and Marcus Smart got into a sparring match postgame ð pic.twitter.com/1by84r18zz — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 26, 2022

Deuce got to show his dad the sign he made ð¥ºð¥ºð¥º pic.twitter.com/SlKoqtXRhE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 16, 2022

Deuce is already the best defender in the 2038 NBA Draft ð pic.twitter.com/e1ienJi8Od — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 24, 2022

Deuce is wondering where's his headset ð¤¨ð pic.twitter.com/Cf4ilIgJsG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 4, 2022

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will kick off between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 2, at Chase Center.