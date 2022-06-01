Celtics

Deuce Tatum: Best Moments From Son of Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum

By Marsha Green

Deuce Tatum: Best Moments from son of Celtics' Jayson Tatum originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

For years, the NBA's biggest stars have been at the center of the league, but their children have often taken control of the athletes' attention amongst the fans and media. From pregame warmups to postgame interviews, the children of the NBA's greatest players always seem to find themselves in the spotlight. 

Stephen Curry’s daughter Riley, Chris Paul’s son CJ and Draymond Green's son DJ are just a few of the NBA kids who have stolen the show from their parents, but now, there's a new 3-foot, 4-year-old star on the block, and his name is Deuce Tatum.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting ready to make his NBA Finals debut, but his son Deuce has now become an honorary supporting cast member for Boston. He's often seen cheering on coach Ime Udoka from the side, handing out water and towels for his dad and teammates and even has moments of rallying the team together in the locker room.

Here are a few of Deuce's best moments:

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 11 mins ago

Harvard Holds Human Remains of Enslaved Individuals, Native Americans: Report

travel 2 hours ago

Boston's Logan Airport Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

 

 

 

 

 

 

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will kick off between the Celtics and the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, June 2, at Chase Center.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celticsdeuce tatum
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us