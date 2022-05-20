WATCH: Deuce Tatum celebrates Celtics' Game 2 win over Heat in locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Once again, the Boston Celtics bounced back from a loss this postseason to improve to 4-0 following a setback.
You think Deuce Tatum was going to miss out on the aftermath in the locker room?
Following Boston's 127-102 win over the Miami Heat to even the Eastern Conference Finals at a game apiece as the the series shifts to TD Garden, Jayson Tatum's young son Deuce made sure everyone on hand got a high-five for their bounce back effort.
Deuce's father, , was fantastic once again for the Celtics, leading the team in scoring with 27 points on 8 of 13 shooting -- 4 of 6 from 3-point land -- with five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes of game action.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.