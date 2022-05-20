Celtics

Deuce Tatum Celebrates Celtics' Game 2 Win Over Heat in Locker Room

By Jake Levin

WATCH: Deuce Tatum celebrates Celtics' Game 2 win over Heat in locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Once again, the Boston Celtics bounced back from a loss this postseason to improve to 4-0 following a setback. 

You think Deuce Tatum was going to miss out on the aftermath in the locker room?

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Following Boston's 127-102 win over the Miami Heat to even the Eastern Conference Finals at a game apiece as the the series shifts to TD Garden, Jayson Tatum's young son Deuce made sure everyone on hand got a high-five for their bounce back effort.

Deuce's father, , was fantastic once again for the Celtics, leading the team in scoring with 27 points on 8 of 13 shooting -- 4 of 6 from 3-point land -- with five rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes of game action.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

climate change 48 mins ago

When It Comes to Climate Change, MBTA is Being Proactive

Boston Business Journal 3 hours ago

Kane's Donuts Faces New Lawsuit From Business Partner

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Celtics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us