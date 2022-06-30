Devers named All-Star finalist, Bogaerts snubbed in fan vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Rafael Devers has a chance to start at third base in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

The Boston Red Sox star is an All-Star finalist for American League third basemen along with Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez. Ramirez led all AL players at the position with about 1,972,000 votes while Devers placed second with approximately 1,872,000.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts just missed out on being named an All-Star finalist by a mere 2,000 votes. Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette led all AL shortstops with just over 2,000,000 votes and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson totaled about 1,274,000.

Here's a look at the fan voting in the American League, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

Finalists announced for American League All-Star ballot: pic.twitter.com/QdGK9YbujF — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 30, 2022

Other Red Sox players in the mix include Christian Vazquez (fifth in All-Star voting among AL catchers) and J.D. Martinez (fourth among designated hitters).

Devers is in the AL MVP conversation with a .328 batting average, 17 homers and 45 RBI. The 25-year-old also leads the majors in hits (98) and the American League in doubles (26). Bogaerts is hitting .326 with six homers and 31 RBI.

Bogaerts not being named a finalist doesn't keep him from being named an All-Star. The 29-year-old can still make his way into the midsummer classic as a bench player.

Fans will vote on which finalists get to start the All-Star Game beginning on July 5.