Did Patriots Bench Cole Strange in Season Opener Vs. Dolphins?

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football.

The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.

James Ferentz out here at left guard to start this drive. Cole Strange on the bench to start. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 11, 2022

Strange appeared to be involved in a communication breakdown on the offensive line that resulted in an Emmanuel Ogbah sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the first quarter.

The 24-year-old watched New England's next drive from the sideline without receiving medical attention, so it appears the Patriots benched the rookie in favor of Ferentz, a 33-year-old veteran who's more familiar with the offense.

Strange's absence didn't last the whole game, however, as he returned to his left guard spot to start the second half.

Cole Strange back out there for this drive. https://t.co/lk1GSztwBk — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 11, 2022

The offensive line as a whole struggled with communication during a zero-point first half, and it will take some time for Strange to gain his footing in a new offense. The fact that the Chattanooga product was back on the field in the second half suggests the Patriots still have plenty of faith in their top draft pick, however.