New England Patriots

Did Patriots Bench Cole Strange in Season Opener Vs. Dolphins?

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football.

The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Strange appeared to be involved in a communication breakdown on the offensive line that resulted in an Emmanuel Ogbah sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the first quarter.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts

Driver Dead After Running Stop Sign, Crashing in Ashfield

Weather forecast

Clouds Take Over Sunday Ahead of Shower Threats to Begin Week

The 24-year-old watched New England's next drive from the sideline without receiving medical attention, so it appears the Patriots benched the rookie in favor of Ferentz, a 33-year-old veteran who's more familiar with the offense.

Strange's absence didn't last the whole game, however, as he returned to his left guard spot to start the second half.

The offensive line as a whole struggled with communication during a zero-point first half, and it will take some time for Strange to gain his footing in a new offense. The fact that the Chattanooga product was back on the field in the second half suggests the Patriots still have plenty of faith in their top draft pick, however.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsMiami DolphinsCole Strange
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us