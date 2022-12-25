Dolphins' loss puts Patriots in driver's seat for AFC playoff spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's hard to believe, but the New England Patriots control their own destiny in the AFC.

Despite a 22-18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals that dropped them to 7-8 on the season, the Patriots can still make the playoffs by winning their final two games. That's because the Miami Dolphins did them a solid on Christmas Day, losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers to fall to 8-7.

Here's an updated look at the AFC standings after Miami's loss:

In a Playoff Spot

Buffalo Bills, 12-3 (AFC East leader) Kansas City Chiefs, 12-3 (AFC West winner) Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 (AFC North leader) Jacksonville Jaguars, 7-8 (AFC South leader) Baltimore Ravens, 10-5 (First wild card) Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6 (Second wild card) Miami Dolphins, 8-7 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. New England Patriots, 7-8

9. New York Jets, 7-8

10. Tennessee Titans, 7-8

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8

12. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-9

13. Cleveland Browns, 6-9

New England's path to the playoffs is now simple: Beat the Miami Dolphins at home in Week 17 and beat the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 18, and you're playing on Wild Card Weekend.

If the Patriots lose to the Dolphins next weekend, they'd be automatically eliminated. If they beat the Dolphins and lose the Bills, they'd need a lot to go right to reach the postseason.

New England has lost four of its last five games, and anyone who's watched this team over the past month would give them a very slim chance of winning out.

The Dolphins have tanked as well by losing four straight, however, keeping the Patriots' slim playoff hopes alive despite their dismal December -- and placing extra emphasis on New England's matchup with Miami next Sunday at Gillette Stadium.