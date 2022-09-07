Patriots

Dolphins Player Trolls Patriots for Traveling to Miami Early for Week 1 Game

By Nick Goss

Dolphins player trolls Patriots for traveling to Miami early for Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots shouldn't need any additional motivation to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, but one of their former players provided some juicy bulletin board material this week.

Former Patriots defensive back Keion Crossen, who's currently a backup on the Dolphins roster, trolled the Patriots on a recent Instagram story post for traveling down to Miami a couple days early to prepare for this weekend's matchup.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Patriots flew down to Miami on Tuesday. Teams typically travel on Saturday for a Sunday afternoon game.

Crossen isn't the only person to mock or criticize Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's decision to bring his team to South Florida early. Former New York Jets linebacker and current ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott called it a "desperation move" on Tuesday.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NBC10 Boston Sep 6

Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12

nantucket fire 23 mins ago

Fire at Nantucket's Veranda House Hotel Caused by Improper Disposal of a Cigarette

The Patriots have lost seven of their last nine games in Miami. They're also betting underdogs against the Dolphins for the first time since December of 2013

Belichick has all the bulletin board-type of material he needs to fire up his players before Sunday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us