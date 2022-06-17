Draymond Green trolls Celtics fans with Banner 18 shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Draymond Green is getting the last laugh after helping the Golden State Warriors finish off the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Green took heat from C's fans throughout the series following his controversial Game 2 antics. Now that he's added a fourth championship ring to his collection, he's giving them a taste of their own medicine.

The four-time All-Star wore a shirt that was handed out to Celtics fans at TD Garden for Game 4 of the Finals. The shirt reads, "It's all about 18" above Boston's 17 championship banners and a blank space reserved for Banner 18.

In that blank space, Green wrote "Warriors" and "Nope!! Maybe in '23." Take a look below:

Let’s do a Draymond Green fit check 😂 pic.twitter.com/QZU1ZE6eRx — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 17, 2022

Green's trolling didn't stop there, either. He also took to social media to mock Jaylen Brown's famous "the energy is about to shift" tweet.

None of that will sit well with C's fans, but it should come as no surprise that Green is taking a victory lap. At least he admitted he appreciates the Boston fanbase and that the TD Garden crowd "brought incredible energy" all series long.