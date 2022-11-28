Ex-Celtic Tacko Fall Strongly Backs Jaylen Brown for NBA All-Star

Tacko Fall is all-in on the Jaylen Brown All-Star campaign originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tacko Fall will not rest until Jaylen Brown gets the respect he deserves.

The former Celtics big man, who is currently playing overseas in China, has long been a big fan of Brown, his teammate for two seasons in Boston from 2019 to 2021. Back in August when trade rumors were swirling around Brown and Kevin Durant, Fall called Brown a "great player" who is "very disrespected."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Now, Fall is leading the charge for Brown to earn his second NBA All-Star nod.

If not we riot https://t.co/1YyIKJrvqz — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) November 28, 2022

"If not we riot," Fall tweeted about the potential of Brown being named an All-Star in 2022-23.

Brown is making a very strong All-Star case at the quarter pole of the season. He's averaging career highs in points (26.1) and rebounds (6.5) per game while handing out 3.4 assists per contest and shooting an uber-efficient 50.7 percent from the floor.

The 26-year-old has scored 30 or more points in six games this season and dropped a season-high 36 points Sunday night to lead the Celtics to a win over the Washington Wizards without superstar Jayson Tatum.

Fall made sure to give Tatum his roses, too.

And JT for MVP — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) November 28, 2022

If Brown keeps playing at this level, he absolutely deserves an All-Star nod after missing out last season. He also could earn All-NBA consideration, which would earn him a bonus on his current contract.

There's still a lot of season left, but Brown has the potential to do big things -- with Fall in his corner as a (very tall) cheerleader.