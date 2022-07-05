Ex-Celtics Center Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Take on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Kendrick Perkins has bold take on Kevin Durant trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kevin Durant trade request sent shockwaves across the NBA last week when the Brooklyn Nets superstar put himself on the market.

Durant signed with the Nets as a free agent in the summer of 2019, and after 90 games and only one playoff series win, he reportedly wants out.

The news about Durant's trade request surfaced last week, and by all indications from various reports, it doesn't sound like much traction on finding the Nets forward a new team was made over that span.

Kendrick Perkins had a pretty interesting take on the Durant trade sweepstakes during a segment on ESPN show "NBA Today". The former Boston Celtics center doesn't think Durant actually wants to be traded.

Listen to Perkins' explanation in the video below:

The Nets don't have to move Durant. They can take their sweet time with this process. The four-year, $194 million extension (with no player/team options) he signed last August begins this coming season. So he has very little leverage in this situation.

Brooklyn can take this into the season, see if Durant, Kyrie Irving and a healthy Ben Simmons play well together, and then go from there. Maybe the team exceeds expectations early on and Durant decides to stay. Either way, there's no incentive for the Nets to rush into a deal that doesn't return a massive amount of first-round draft picks and at least one young star.