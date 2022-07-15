Ex-Patriots DB Jason McCourty Announces Retirement From NFL

Ex-Pats DB Jason McCourty announces retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One half of the McCourty twins is calling it a career.

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty took to Instagram on Friday to announce his retirement from the NFL. The brother of Pats safety Devin McCourty posted a heartwarming video narrated by his wife and children that recapped his journey from Pop Warner, to Rutgers, and finally to the NFL.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

McCourty also spoke at length about his rewarding 13-year career.

"These past 13 seasons have been one hell of a journey. As I reflect and look back at my career, I have far surpassed any and every expectation I set for myself back in 2009. That's what I'm most proud of when I look back at my career. Walking into an organization, being able to put my mark on it by putting my head down, working hard, and caring for the individuals around me."

You can watch the full video here.

McCourty spent three seasons with the Patriots from 2018-20. The 34-year-old's most memorable moment in New England came in Super Bowl LIII, when he helped seal the victory over the Los Angeles Rams with an incredible pass breakup in the end zone.

Jason McCourty made one of the most underrated clutch plays in recent Super Bowl memory.



He came out of nowhere to break up this sure fire TD pass that would have given the Rams a lead in Super Bowl LIII.



Congrats on a great career. pic.twitter.com/qzpANQTT6A — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 15, 2022

He also played for the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, and Miami Dolphins. A five-time team captain, McCourty totaled 18 interceptions, 108 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles for his career.