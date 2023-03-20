Ex-Patriots Endorse Jerod Mayo as Bill Belichick's Head Coach Successor

Ex-Patriots endorse Jerod Mayo as Belichick's coaching successor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

According to the New England Patriots' website, Jerod Mayo is still the team's linebackers coach. But it sounds like Mayo has a bright future in New England -- one that could include filling the shoes of the greatest coach in NFL history.

The Patriots announced plans on January 12 to extend Mayo's contract. Two days later, Mayo informed the Carolina Panthers he wouldn't interview for their head coach job, per our Phil Perry.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Former Patriots running back (and Mayo teammate) Kevin Faulk watched this development from afar and concluded that Mayo's contract extension was a sign of support from the Patriots organization, and perhaps a hint that Mayo could be in line to take over for Bill Belichick when the legendary head coach retires or moves on.

"When he turned those guys down, I understood without even talking to him what went on," Faulk told The Athletic's Chad Graff.

Graff spoke to several other former Patriots who raved about Mayo's leadership and believe the ex-Patriots linebacker is the perfect candidate to replace Belichick when the time comes.

"When they talk of the 'Patriot Way,' I think of Jerod Mayo," former teammate Brandon Spikes told Graff. "Even though we were playing next to each other, Jerod was my coach. I knew I could go to him and get the details for what we were trying to get done, and he could deliver it to me just as Belichick would. Even as a player, he was already a coach."

Spikes even referred to Mayo as "Bill Belichick 2.0," noting that they "speak the same language."

Patriots outside linebacker-turned-ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich believes Patriots ownership, led by Robert Kraft and his son Jonathan, was wise to convince Mayo to stay in New England, and that Mayo is the obvious choice to succeed Belichick as head coach.

"They definitely know they have something here and don’t want to let him go," Ninkovich said of Mayo. "... So why let that leave if you can keep that within the organization?"

Mayo has been open about his desire to become an NFL head coach one day, and he's drawn interest from several teams over the past three offseasons. That may explain why New England made a "pre-emptive strike" to keep Mayo in Foxboro.

The question becomes how long Mayo will have to wait before Belichick leaves his post. At age 70, Belichick is the second-oldest NFL head coach behind Pete Carroll, but he also needs just 19 wins to surpass Don Shula as the winningest head coach in NFL history (regular season and playoffs).

So, it's possible Belichick sticks around at least until he breaks Shula's record. If Mayo is still under contract with the Patriots when Belichick steps away, it sounds like he could be next in line.