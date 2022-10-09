Expert Predictions for Where Bruins Will Finish in Division

Here's where experts predict the Bruins will finish in Atlantic division originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins play in the most competitive and talented division in the NHL, but that fact hasn't stopped many experts from predicting the Original Six club will once again hit the 100-point mark during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Bruins won 51 games and earned 107 points last season despite dealing with plenty of injuries, more than 10 players missing games due to COVID-19, a six-game suspension to leading scorer Brad Marchand, a lack of scoring depth and other obstacles.

Those 107 points were only good enough for fourth place in a loaded Atlantic Division, though, behind the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers (122 points), Toronto Maple Leafs (115) and Tampa Bay Lightning (110).

What about the 2022-23 campaign?

Here's a roundup of season points predictions for the Bruins from experts, Vegas odds and analytics models.

What will the Atlantic Division Standings look like this season?



Here's what fans, Vegas, and analytical projection models have to say: pic.twitter.com/FlyQZ02XGv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 8, 2022

The analytics models, in particular, are pretty high on the Bruins' chances of finishing high in the Atlantic standings.

It makes sense, too. The Bruins were arguably the best defensive team in hockey last season. They ranked No. 4 in goals against, No. 1 in shots against and No. 1 in scoring chances against during 5-on-5 action. The offense ranked 15th in goals scored but upgraded at second-line center with the return of David Krejci. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark are a top 10 goalie tandem, too.

The primary obstacle to the Bruins reaching the 100-point mark again is early-season injuries to three important players -- Marchand and defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk. Marchand and McAvoy are expected to return around Thanksgiving, while Grzelcyk could return in early November.

If the Bruins can come out of the first two months of the season in good shape and get these three important players back healthy and in the lineup, they'll be well set up to make another strong second-half run.